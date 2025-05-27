What Analysts Are Saying About Dave Stock

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Dave DAVE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Dave, presenting an average target of $156.73, a high estimate of $239.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Marking an increase of 17.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $133.13.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Dave among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $239.00 $206.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $229.00 $202.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $125.00 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Raises Buy $177.00 $118.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $202.00 $145.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $179.00 $130.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $125.00 $135.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $135.00 $135.00 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Raises Buy $118.00 $103.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $142.00 $123.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Raises Outperform $110.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dave. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Dave's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dave's Background

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

Financial Milestones: Dave's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dave displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 46.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

