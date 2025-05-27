What Analysts Are Saying About MARA Holdings Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on MARA Holdings MARA in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.55, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $9.50. A decline of 18.16% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MARA Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $14.00 Joe Flynn Compass Point Lowers Sell $9.50 $25.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $23.00 $30.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $18.00 $23.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Announces Buy $19.00 - Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $30.00 $34.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $27.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MARA Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MARA Holdings compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MARA Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MARA Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of MARA Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Financial Milestones: MARA Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: MARA Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MARA Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -249.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MARA Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): MARA Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

