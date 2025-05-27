Analyst Expectations For Ambarella's Future

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Ambarella AMBA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ambarella, presenting an average target of $94.0, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.09%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ambarella is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $80.00 $100.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ambarella. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ambarella compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ambarella compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ambarella's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ambarella's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ambarella: A Closer Look

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, security cameras, consumer cameras, and industrial and robotic applications. The company's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are highly configurable to applications in various end markets. Geographical presence in Taiwan, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the United States. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

Financial Insights: Ambarella

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ambarella's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 62.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ambarella's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -24.08%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ambarella's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ambarella's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Ambarella adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

