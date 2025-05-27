Demystifying Annaly Capital Management: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Annaly Capital Management NLY underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.44, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. A 3.17% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $21.11.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Annaly Capital Management's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $22.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $20.50 $20.15 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $21.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $19.00 $21.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $20.15 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Annaly Capital Management. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Annaly Capital Management. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Annaly Capital Management compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Annaly Capital Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Annaly Capital Management's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Annaly Capital Management's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Annaly Capital Management analyst ratings.

Delving into Annaly Capital Management's Background

Annaly Capital Management Inc is an American mortgage real estate investment trust. Its business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. The company's reportable operating segments are; the Agency segment, which invests in Agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; the Residential Credit segment, which invests in non-Agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; the Mortgage Servicing Rights segment; and Corporate & Other. Maximum revenue for the company is generated from its Agency segment.

Financial Milestones: Annaly Capital Management's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Annaly Capital Management faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -62.61% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Annaly Capital Management's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 48.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Annaly Capital Management's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Annaly Capital Management's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Annaly Capital Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.