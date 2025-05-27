The Analyst Verdict: Generac Hldgs In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Generac Hldgs GNRC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $159.44, a high estimate of $195.00, and a low estimate of $127.00. This current average has decreased by 10.24% from the previous average price target of $177.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Generac Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $195.00 $200.00 Jeff Osborne TD Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $173.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $128.00 $165.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $127.00 $171.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $155.00 $175.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Buy $138.00 $162.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Announces Buy $182.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Generac Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Generac Hldgs Better

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Generac Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Generac Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

