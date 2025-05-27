The Analyst Verdict: Robinhood Markets In The Eyes Of 19 Experts

Robinhood Markets HOOD has been analyzed by 19 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Robinhood Markets, revealing an average target of $61.11, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average represents a 4.43% decrease from the previous average price target of $63.94.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Robinhood Markets is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $71.00 $71.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $72.00 $64.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $64.00 $54.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $71.00 $58.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $64.00 $56.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $40.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $47.00 $44.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $60.00 $62.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $58.00 $62.00 Michael Leshock Keybanc Lowers Overweight $55.00 $75.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $70.00 $77.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $45.00 $76.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $50.00 $60.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $77.00 $77.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $62.00 $70.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $60.00 $60.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Announces Buy $61.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $61.00 $75.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Robinhood Markets's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Financial Insights: Robinhood Markets

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Robinhood Markets's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 50.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 36.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.14.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

