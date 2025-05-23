Breaking Down Coherent: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Coherent COHR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $88.33, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average represents a 19.38% decrease from the previous average price target of $109.56.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Coherent's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $70.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Lowers Buy $95.00 $105.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $85.00 $125.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $125.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $80.00 $120.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $136.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $85.00 $115.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $91.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Coherent. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Coherent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Coherent's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coherent's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Coherent: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Coherent's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Coherent's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

