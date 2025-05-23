Expert Outlook: Bridge Investment Group Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Bridge Investment Group BRDG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bridge Investment Group, revealing an average target of $10.8, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.0% increase from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Bridge Investment Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $10.50 $10.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $11.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $11.50 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $11.50 $10.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $12.00 $7.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bridge Investment Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bridge Investment Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bridge Investment Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bridge Investment Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines its operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on various specialized and synergistic investment platforms, including real estate, credit, renewable energy, and secondaries strategies. Its products and vertically integrated structure allow it to capture new market opportunities and serve investors with various investment objectives. The Company operates as one business, a fully integrated real estate investment manager.

Bridge Investment Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Bridge Investment Group's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.32%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bridge Investment Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -13.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.35, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

