Where Life Time Group Hldgs Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Life Time Group Hldgs LTH, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Life Time Group Hldgs, revealing an average target of $37.57, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.21% increase from the previous average price target of $32.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Life Time Group Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $45.00 - Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $33.00 John Baumgartner Mizuho Raises Outperform $41.00 $38.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $32.00 $22.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00 Alex Fuhrman Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Life Time Group Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Life Time Group Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Life Time Group Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Life Time Group Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Life Time Group Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Life Time Group Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Life Time Group Hldgs analyst ratings.

About Life Time Group Hldgs

Life Time Group Holdings Inc is a lifestyle and leisure brand offering health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community. It is engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Life Time Group Hldgs

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Life Time Group Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.32% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Life Time Group Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life Time Group Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, Life Time Group Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.