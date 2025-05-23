A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Reinsurance Gr Through 9 Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Reinsurance Gr RGA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $243.89, with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $209.00. This current average represents a 2.66% decrease from the previous average price target of $250.56.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Reinsurance Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $209.00 $195.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $255.00 $250.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $248.00 $246.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $246.00 $264.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $250.00 $275.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $216.00 $250.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $237.00 $232.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $270.00 $280.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $264.00 $263.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Reinsurance Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reinsurance Gr compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reinsurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Reinsurance Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Reinsurance Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Reinsurance Gr analyst ratings.

Get to Know Reinsurance Gr Better

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses.

Reinsurance Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Reinsurance Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.67%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reinsurance Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reinsurance Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Reinsurance Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

