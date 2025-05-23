Where Delek US Hldgs Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Delek US Hldgs DK, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 6 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 2 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 3 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.66, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Experiencing a 11.99% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $18.93.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Delek US Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $17.00 $15.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $15.00 $14.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.00 $17.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $14.00 $18.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $11.00 $16.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $14.00 $24.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $13.25 $21.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Outperform $23.00 $24.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $25.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $16.00 $15.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $18.00 $19.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $15.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Delek US Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Delek US Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Delek US Hldgs: A Closer Look

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience stores retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. It has two segments: Refining segment and Logistics segment. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Delek US Hldgs

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Delek US Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.54% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -6.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -73.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delek US Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, Delek US Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

