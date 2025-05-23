What Analysts Are Saying About Omnicell Stock

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Omnicell OMCL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.86, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. Experiencing a 10.35% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $40.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Omnicell is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $34.00 $30.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $35.00 $31.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Lowers Buy $40.00 $62.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $38.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $40.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Omnicell. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Omnicell compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Omnicell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Omnicell's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Omnicell's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Omnicell's Background

Omnicell Inc provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. The company is engaged in transforming the pharmacy and nursing care delivery model. The company helps its customers define and deliver cost-effective medication management designed to equip and empower pharmacists and nurses to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks and drive improved clinical, operational, and financial outcomes across all care settings. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Omnicell: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Omnicell displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Omnicell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omnicell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omnicell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Omnicell adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

