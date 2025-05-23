Deep Dive Into Republic Services Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Republic Services RSG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Republic Services, revealing an average target of $261.5, a high estimate of $278.00, and a low estimate of $245.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.89% from the previous average price target of $242.38.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Republic Services by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $275.00 $229.00 John Mazzoni Seaport Global Announces Buy $270.00 - Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $278.00 $265.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $245.00 $230.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $245.00 $232.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $268.00 $260.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $250.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $250.00 $240.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $250.00 $233.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Announces Sector Outperform $264.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Republic Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Republic Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Republic Services compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Republic Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Republic Services's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Republic Services's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Republic Services analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Republic Services

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Republic Services

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Republic Services displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Republic Services's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Services's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Republic Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.