Demystifying Simon Property Group: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Simon Property Group SPG, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Simon Property Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $179.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $159.00. Experiencing a 4.33% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $187.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Simon Property Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $180.00 $192.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $180.00 $168.50 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $159.00 $186.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Simon Property Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Simon Property Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Simon Property Group compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Simon Property Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Simon Property Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Simon Property Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Simon Property Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group is the largest retail real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 232 properties: 134 traditional malls, 73 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), six lifestyle centers, and five other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $733 in sales per square foot over the trailing 12 months. The company also owns a 22% interest in Klépierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 14 countries, and joint-venture interests in 33 premium outlets across 11 countries.

Simon Property Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Simon Property Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simon Property Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simon Property Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Simon Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 9.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.