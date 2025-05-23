Analyst Expectations For Arcutis Biotherapeutics's Future

Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.22, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.56% from the previous average price target of $18.56.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Arcutis Biotherapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Kambiz Yazdi Jefferies Raises Buy $19.00 $16.00 Jonathan Block Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Raises Outperform $21.00 $20.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Arcutis Biotherapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is a medical dermatology company. It is developing treatments for patients with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. It is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. The company's product candidate ZORYVE roflumilast cream, has completed pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in plaque psoriasis, demonstrating symptomatic improvement and favorable tolerability in this population.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Arcutis Biotherapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.84% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcutis Biotherapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -38.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcutis Biotherapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcutis Biotherapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Arcutis Biotherapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

