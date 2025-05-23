Intuit Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Intuit INTU over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Intuit, revealing an average target of $717.08, a high estimate of $825.00, and a low estimate of $600.00. This current average represents a 0.8% decrease from the previous average price target of $722.85.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Intuit among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $825.00 $785.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $720.00 $655.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $700.00 $600.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $720.00 $730.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $642.00 $722.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $735.00 $800.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $660.00 $640.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $765.00 $750.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $600.00 $700.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Buy $726.00 $760.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $714.00 $760.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $730.00 $730.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $785.00 $765.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Intuit. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Intuit. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intuit compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intuit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Intuit's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Intuit's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intuit analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Financial Milestones: Intuit's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Intuit's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.04% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intuit's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Intuit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.