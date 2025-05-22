Demystifying Polaris: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Polaris PII, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Polaris and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 20.16% lower than the prior average price target of $49.10.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Polaris among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $38.00 $33.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $31.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $34.00 $54.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $33.00 $40.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $30.00 $55.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $40.00 $56.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Sell $33.00 $49.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $54.00 $54.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $45.00 $55.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $56.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Polaris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Polaris's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Polaris's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Polaris's Background

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to another segment of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products are retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Polaris: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Polaris's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.55% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Polaris's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Polaris's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Polaris's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

