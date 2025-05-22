What Analysts Are Saying About Carvana Stock

23 analysts have shared their evaluations of Carvana CVNA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 14 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $291.3, a high estimate of $365.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $289.13, the current average has increased by 0.75%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Carvana among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $340.00 $315.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $290.00 $280.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $325.00 $280.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $295.00 $290.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $340.00 $320.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $315.00 $230.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $310.00 $290.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $275.00 $200.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $290.00 $310.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $230.00 $225.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $275.00 $340.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $280.00 $320.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Neutral $200.00 $250.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $325.00 $365.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $280.00 $260.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $225.00 $225.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Lowers Buy $220.00 $270.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $240.00 $250.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $365.00 $350.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Carvana. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Carvana's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Carvana's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carvana analyst ratings.

Get to Know Carvana Better

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Carvana

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Carvana's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 38.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carvana's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.1% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carvana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carvana's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Carvana's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 4.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

