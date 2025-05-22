Analyst Expectations For LiveRamp Holdings's Future

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of LiveRamp Holdings RAMP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for LiveRamp Holdings, presenting an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Experiencing a 1.3% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $38.50.

A clear picture of LiveRamp Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $31.00 $26.00 Stan Zlotsky Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $38.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to LiveRamp Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LiveRamp Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of LiveRamp Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About LiveRamp Holdings

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a global technology company that helps companies build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics and foundational identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust.

LiveRamp Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: LiveRamp Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: LiveRamp Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LiveRamp Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): LiveRamp Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: LiveRamp Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

