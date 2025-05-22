Demystifying Ryman Hospitality Props: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Ryman Hospitality Props RHP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $116.2, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Highlighting a 5.68% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $123.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Ryman Hospitality Props among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $101.00 $99.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $120.00 $130.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $100.00 $118.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $127.00 $133.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $133.00 $136.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ryman Hospitality Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ryman Hospitality Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ryman Hospitality Props's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ryman Hospitality Props's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Ryman Hospitality Props

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc is a lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. Its core holdings are Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. The company has three business segments: Hospitality, which includes Gaylord Hotels properties, the Inn at Opryland, and the AC Hotel, Entertainment which includes the entertainment and media assets comprising OEG, and Corporate and Other, which includes corporate expenses. It derives the vast majority of its revenue from its Hospitality segment.

Key Indicators: Ryman Hospitality Props's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ryman Hospitality Props's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.15% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Ryman Hospitality Props's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ryman Hospitality Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ryman Hospitality Props's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

