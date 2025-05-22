21 Analysts Assess Rivian Automotive: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on Rivian Automotive RIVN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 13 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 6 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.81, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.54%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Rivian Automotive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Philippe Houchois Jefferies Maintains Hold $16.00 $16.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $18.00 $20.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $14.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $15.00 $15.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $16.00 $17.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 George Gianarikas Baird Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $13.00 $19.00 Mickey Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $10.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Rivian Automotive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Rivian Automotive's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rivian Automotive analyst ratings.

Delving into Rivian Automotive's Background

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues primarily from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Rivian Automotive: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Rivian Automotive displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rivian Automotive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -43.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.96.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.