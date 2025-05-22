13 Analysts Assess Ford Motor: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Ford Motor F, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $9.42, along with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average represents a 7.28% decrease from the previous average price target of $10.16.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ford Motor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $9.00 $8.50 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $8.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $12.00 $11.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Announces Neutral $10.00 - Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Daniel Roeska Bernstein Lowers Underperform $7.00 $9.40 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $11.00 $13.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ford Motor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Ford Motor's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ford Motor Better

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford Motor: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ford Motor's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.95% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, Ford Motor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

