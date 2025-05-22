Expert Outlook: Bruker Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Bruker BRKR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bruker, revealing an average target of $48.0, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has decreased by 18.99% from the previous average price target of $59.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Bruker among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $40.00 $50.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $57.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $50.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $45.00 $50.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Hold $48.00 $57.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $75.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $50.00 $60.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Buy $50.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bruker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bruker compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bruker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bruker's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Bruker's Background

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, applied markets, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. The company operates in segments, namely, Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company generates maximum revenue from the BSI CALID segment. Geographically, it derives the maximum of its revenue from United States.

Bruker: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bruker's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bruker's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bruker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bruker's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.16. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

