Breaking Down Navitas Semiconductor: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Navitas Semiconductor NVTS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Navitas Semiconductor, presenting an average target of $4.06, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $1.50. Experiencing a 1.93% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $4.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Navitas Semiconductor by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $6.00 $4.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $1.50 $2.10 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $4.00 $5.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Navitas Semiconductor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Navitas Semiconductor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Navitas Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Navitas Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Navitas Semiconductor's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Navitas Semiconductor's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Navitas Semiconductor analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets. The company operates as one reportable segment, the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits and related components for use in mobile device and other markets. Geographically, the company operates in China, Europe, United States, Rest of Asia and Others. The majority of revenue is generated from China.

Navitas Semiconductor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Navitas Semiconductor's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -39.51%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Navitas Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -120.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Navitas Semiconductor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Navitas Semiconductor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Navitas Semiconductor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.