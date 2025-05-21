9 Analysts Assess Columbia Banking System: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Columbia Banking System COLB, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Columbia Banking System and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Highlighting a 11.1% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $31.62.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Columbia Banking System by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $27.00 - Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $27.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $27.00 $32.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $25.00 $35.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $30.00 $33.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $29.00 $26.00 Jared Shaw Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $26.00 $35.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Columbia Banking System's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Columbia Banking System's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Columbia Banking System analyst ratings.

Discovering Columbia Banking System: A Closer Look

Columbia Banking System Inc is a registered bank holding company whose wholly-owned banking subsidiary is Columbia State Bank. The company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California. The company's subsidiary Columbia Trust Company is an Oregon trust company that provides agency, fiduciary, and other related trust services with offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The firm offers various products and services under Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Wealth Management divisions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Columbia Banking System

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Columbia Banking System displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Columbia Banking System's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Banking System's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, Columbia Banking System faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.