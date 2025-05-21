Demystifying Emerson Electric: Insights From 15 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Emerson Electric EMR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 4 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 2 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric, revealing an average target of $120.47, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. Highlighting a 2.34% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $123.36.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Emerson Electric by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $121.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $133.00 $113.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $133.00 $127.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $127.00 $119.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $124.00 $123.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $104.00 $99.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $121.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $130.00 $140.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $119.00 $132.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Underweight $99.00 $105.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $135.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Lowers Overweight $125.00 $158.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Underweight $105.00 $110.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $132.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Underweight $110.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Emerson Electric. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Emerson Electric compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Emerson Electric's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Emerson Electric's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Emerson Electric analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Emerson Electric

Founded in 1890 as the first manufacturer of electric fans in North America, Emerson Electric has become a leading industrial automation player through the acquisition of established brands. Emerson organizes its business into seven segments that sell a wide range of automation software, power tools, and automation hardware such as valves, gauges, and switches. In recent years, Emerson divested its climate technology and consumer businesses to become more of a pure-play industrial automation company. The automation of a factory is an enticing long-term proposition for manufacturers, helping reduce accident rates and raise uptime and productivity.

Emerson Electric's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Emerson Electric showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.28% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Emerson Electric's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Emerson Electric's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Emerson Electric's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.