Forecasting The Future: 24 Analyst Projections For Uber Technologies

Across the recent three months, 24 analysts have shared their insights on Uber Technologies UBER, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Uber Technologies, revealing an average target of $93.62, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Marking an increase of 5.81%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $88.48.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Uber Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $105.00 $89.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $92.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $92.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $94.00 $82.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $107.00 $103.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $96.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $100.00 $95.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $97.00 $86.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $80.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $110.00 $96.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $98.00 $80.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $82.00 $82.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $80.00 $80.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Buy $88.00 $90.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $87.00 Andrew Cheng KGI Securities Announces Neutral $78.00 - Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $92.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Uber Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

A Deep Dive into Uber Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Uber Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.84% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.51, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

