What Analysts Are Saying About Gilead Sciences Stock

Ratings for Gilead Sciences GILD were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $128.0, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $117.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.56% increase from the previous average price target of $119.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gilead Sciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Salim Syed Mizuho Raises Outperform $117.00 $100.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $125.00 $132.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $135.00 $130.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $125.00 - Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $120.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $130.00 $123.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Buy $126.00 $116.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $132.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Gilead Sciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Gilead Sciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Gilead Sciences's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Gilead Sciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Gilead Sciences faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.28% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Gilead Sciences's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.72%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gilead Sciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Gilead Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.