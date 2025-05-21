Deep Dive Into Equifax Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Equifax EFX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Equifax, presenting an average target of $289.0, a high estimate of $306.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. A 5.0% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $304.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Equifax. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $306.00 $288.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $295.00 $295.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $284.00 $313.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $260.00 $325.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Equifax. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equifax compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Equifax's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Equifax's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Equifax

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates just over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Breaking Down Equifax's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Equifax's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Equifax's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equifax's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Equifax's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

