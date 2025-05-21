Expert Outlook: W.P. Carey Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for W.P. Carey WPC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $122.17, a high estimate of $420.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $118.17, the current average has increased by 3.38%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive W.P. Carey is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rich Hightower Barclays Raises Underweight $61.00 $60.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $63.00 $66.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $420.00 $410.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $63.00 $59.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $58.00 Rich Hightower Barclays Raises Underweight $60.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to W.P. Carey. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of W.P. Carey's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. majority of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. Its Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

Key Indicators: W.P. Carey's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining W.P. Carey's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.15% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: W.P. Carey's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.P. Carey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, W.P. Carey adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

