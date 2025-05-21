What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fifth Third Bancorp

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp FITB, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fifth Third Bancorp, presenting an average target of $46.58, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Highlighting a 8.51% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $50.91.

The perception of Fifth Third Bancorp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $47.00 - Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $44.00 $52.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $42.00 $45.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $51.00 $56.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $50.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $42.00 $47.00 David George Baird Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $42.00 $49.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $54.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $43.00 $52.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $57.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $51.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fifth Third Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fifth Third Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fifth Third Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Fifth Third Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fifth Third Bancorp analyst ratings.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $210 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking branches and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Fifth Third Bancorp

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fifth Third Bancorp's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.71% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.98%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fifth Third Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.08.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

