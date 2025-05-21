A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Valley Ntl Through 4 Analysts

Valley Ntl VLY has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.25, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 6.82% decrease from the previous average price target of $11.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Valley Ntl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $10.00 - David Smith Truist Securities Announces Hold $10.00 - Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valley Ntl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Valley Ntl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Valley Ntl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Valley Ntl's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valley Ntl analyst ratings.

Get to Know Valley Ntl Better

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company that offers a full suite of national and regional banking solutions through various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It provides personalized service and customized solutions to assist its customers with their financial service needs. The group also offers niche financial services, including loan and deposit products for homeowners associations, cannabis-related business banking, and venture banking, which offers nationally. It manages its business operations under operating segments consisting of Consumer Banking; Commercial Banking; and Treasury and Corporate Other. The group generates the majority of its revenue from the Commercial Banking Segment.

Valley Ntl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Valley Ntl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Valley Ntl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valley Ntl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valley Ntl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Valley Ntl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

