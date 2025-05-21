The Analyst Verdict: M&T Bank In The Eyes Of 15 Experts

Ratings for M&T Bank MTB were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 4 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 4 2 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for M&T Bank, revealing an average target of $204.57, a high estimate of $253.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Experiencing a 7.15% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $220.32.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive M&T Bank. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $225.00 - Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $225.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $200.00 $208.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $210.00 $220.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $175.00 $185.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $235.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $189.00 $205.00 David George Baird Lowers Outperform $200.00 $220.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $225.00 $236.00 Andrew Dietrich JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $186.50 $212.50 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $185.00 $205.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $195.00 $230.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $253.00 $269.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $205.00 $234.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for M&T Bank's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of M&T Bank's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering M&T Bank: A Closer Look

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

A Deep Dive into M&T Bank's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, M&T Bank showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.18% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.72%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: M&T Bank's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

