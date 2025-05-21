Breaking Down Axos Financial: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Axos Financial AX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Axos Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $82.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $72.00. A decline of 2.59% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Axos Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $90.00 - David Feaster Raymond James Lowers Outperform $72.00 $80.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $84.00 $88.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $84.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Axos Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Axos Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Axos Financial

Axos Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its bank subsidiary, BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its operating segments are banking business segment and securities business segment . The bank distributed its products through a wide range of retail distribution channels, including only banking brands, affinity groups, and sales teams, among others. The majority of the bank's mortgage exposure is titled toward the state of California, particularly its southern region. Net interest income is a majority of the bank's revenue.

A Deep Dive into Axos Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Axos Financial displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axos Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axos Financial's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Axos Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

