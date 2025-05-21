Citizens Financial Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Citizens Financial Group CFG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Citizens Financial Group, revealing an average target of $47.54, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average has decreased by 10.44% from the previous average price target of $53.08.

A clear picture of Citizens Financial Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $50.00 - Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Buy $49.00 $53.00 Ryan Merkel Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $48.00 $55.00 David Long Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $48.00 $58.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $43.00 $48.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $44.00 $50.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $52.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $43.00 $51.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $45.00 $49.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $43.00 $49.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $51.00 $58.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $51.00 $54.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Citizens Financial Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Citizens Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Through the bank, it offers various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. The company's reportable segments are; Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Core, and Others. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Consumer Banking segment, which serves consumer customers and small businesses, offering traditional banking products and services including deposits, mortgage and home equity lending, credit cards, small business loans, education loans, point-of-sale finance loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Citizens Financial Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Citizens Financial Group's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citizens Financial Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citizens Financial Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Citizens Financial Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

