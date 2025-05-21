Breaking Down Workday: 25 Analysts Share Their Views

Workday WDAY underwent analysis by 25 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 11 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 9 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $305.96, with a high estimate of $360.00 and a low estimate of $230.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.87% from the previous average price target of $303.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Workday among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Announces Buy $315.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $230.00 $290.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $325.00 $360.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $250.00 $275.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $275.00 $320.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $230.00 $270.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $325.00 $350.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $305.00 $355.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $355.00 $340.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $314.00 $300.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $285.00 $260.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $285.00 $255.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $345.00 $310.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $330.00 $300.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $340.00 $320.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $310.00 $285.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $360.00 $330.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $310.00 $270.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $335.00 $305.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $320.00 $300.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $290.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Workday. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Workday's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Workday analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions for enterprises. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

A Deep Dive into Workday's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Workday displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Workday's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Workday's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Workday's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.