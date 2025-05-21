What Analysts Are Saying About BOK Financial Stock

BOK Financial BOKF has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $110.25, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.64%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of BOK Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $105.00 - Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $104.00 $119.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Buy $114.00 $122.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $124.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $124.00 $124.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $120.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $115.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $115.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for BOK Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BOK Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BOK Financial analyst ratings.

Get to Know BOK Financial Better

BOK Financial Corp is a financial institution in Oklahoma, and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services, including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking, and brokerage and trading services. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Understanding the Numbers: BOK Financial's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, BOK Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.34% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BOK Financial's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BOK Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BOK Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: BOK Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.