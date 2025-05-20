What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ONEOK

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on ONEOK OKE, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $104.6, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $93.00. A decline of 1.42% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ONEOK is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $96.00 $100.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Buy $102.00 $110.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Lowers Buy $107.00 $110.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $93.00 $102.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $100.00 $101.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $133.00 $111.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $101.00 $105.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $102.00 $109.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Announces Buy $110.00 - Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $107.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ONEOK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ONEOK's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into ONEOK's Background

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation and natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates a refined product and crude oil segment connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

Financial Insights: ONEOK

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: ONEOK's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 68.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

