The Analyst Verdict: Pure Storage In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Pure Storage PSTG, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $65.0, with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Highlighting a 3.99% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $67.70.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pure Storage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $40.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $60.00 $75.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $55.00 $77.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $53.00 $76.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $77.00 $80.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Sell $50.00 $47.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $73.00 $77.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pure Storage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pure Storage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Pure Storage compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Pure Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pure Storage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pure Storage's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pure Storage analyst ratings.

Get to Know Pure Storage Better

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue, which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software; and subscription services revenue, which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription that includes Pure as-a-Service, Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Financial Insights: Pure Storage

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pure Storage displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pure Storage's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pure Storage's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pure Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pure Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.