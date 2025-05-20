Beyond The Numbers: 18 Analysts Discuss EOG Resources Stock

In the preceding three months, 18 analysts have released ratings for EOG Resources EOG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 12 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 6 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $140.22, along with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. Highlighting a 3.89% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $145.89.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of EOG Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $148.00 $140.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $134.00 $140.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $137.00 $140.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $140.00 $144.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $156.00 $161.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $133.00 $135.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $140.00 $150.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $130.00 $150.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $142.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $140.00 $148.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $144.00 $146.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $125.00 $134.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $132.00 $149.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $146.00 $150.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $135.00 $141.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $160.00 $165.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $142.00 $143.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $146.00 $148.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into EOG Resources's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About EOG Resources

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2024, it reported net proven reserves of 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 1,062 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 69% oil and natural gas liquids and 31% natural gas.

EOG Resources: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining EOG Resources's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.14% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, EOG Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

