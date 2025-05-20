Deep Dive Into American Healthcare REIT Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on American Healthcare REIT AHR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Marking an increase of 7.56%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $34.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of American Healthcare REIT among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $45.00 $37.00 Joe Dickstein Jefferies Announces Buy $37.00 - Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Lowers Overweight $34.00 $35.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00 Aaron Hecht Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $35.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to American Healthcare REIT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcare REIT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Healthcare REIT's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into American Healthcare REIT's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Healthcare REIT analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities. It has four reportable business segments: integrated senior health campuses, outpatient medical, triple-net leased properties and SHOP. It generates majority of its revenue through Integrated Senior Health Campuses segment.

Breaking Down American Healthcare REIT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, American Healthcare REIT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.22% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.26%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Healthcare REIT's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, American Healthcare REIT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

