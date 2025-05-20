Demystifying Asana: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Asana ASAN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 6 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Asana and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.69, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has decreased by 21.55% from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Asana. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight $14.00 $14.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $17.00 $18.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $15.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $18.00 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $12.00 $20.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $13.00 $15.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $14.00 $18.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $12.00 $18.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $22.00 $25.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Hold $15.00 $19.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Neutral $13.00 $23.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $18.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Asana. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Asana compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Asana's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Asana's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Asana's Background

Asana is a provider of collaborative work management software delivered via a cloud-based SaaS model. The firm's solution offers scalable, dynamic tools to improve the efficiency of project and process management across countless use cases, including marketing programs, managing IT approvals, and performance management. Asana's offering supports workflow management across teams, provides real time visibility into projects, and reporting and automation capabilities. The firm generates revenue via software subscriptions on a per seat basis.

Asana: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Asana's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Asana's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asana's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -26.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asana's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Asana's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

