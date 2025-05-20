Assessing Sarepta Therapeutics: Insights From 30 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 30 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 12 10 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 2

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $109.8, a high estimate of $202.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Highlighting a 20.62% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $138.32.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Sarepta Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $84.00 $169.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $115.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $58.00 $87.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $100.00 $178.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $98.00 $112.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $110.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $123.00 $184.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $81.00 $163.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $40.00 $75.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $113.00 $182.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $125.00 $183.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $110.00 $182.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $182.00 $196.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $115.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $183.00 $202.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $87.00 $161.00 Louise Chen Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $80.00 $105.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $163.00 $163.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sell $75.00 $75.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $99.00 $124.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $202.00 $202.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $163.00 $163.00 Louise Chen Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $105.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $161.00 $165.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $202.00 $202.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sell $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sarepta Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Sarepta Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sarepta Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Delving into Sarepta Therapeutics's Background

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Understanding the Numbers: Sarepta Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 80.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -60.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -33.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

