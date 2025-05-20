Where Ecolab Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Ecolab ECL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $277.0, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average has decreased by 2.46% from the previous average price target of $284.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Ecolab by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $250.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Buy $303.00 $307.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $240.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $273.00 $277.00 Michael Harrison Seaport Global Announces Buy $290.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Overweight $275.00 $300.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $240.00 $265.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $285.00 $302.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $265.00 $313.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $275.00 $305.00 Colin Isaac Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $270.00 - John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $305.00 $295.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $310.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ecolab. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Ecolab's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ecolab

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Ecolab: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Ecolab's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.52%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecolab's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecolab's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ecolab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.94, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

