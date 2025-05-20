Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Royal Caribbean Gr Stock

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Royal Caribbean Gr RCL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $259.46, with a high estimate of $311.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. This current average represents a 8.02% decrease from the previous average price target of $282.08.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Royal Caribbean Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $311.00 $301.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $272.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $265.00 $300.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $220.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $263.00 $249.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $275.00 $295.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $245.00 $305.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $249.00 $308.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $270.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $265.00 $310.00 David Katz Jefferies Announces Hold $230.00 - Laura Champine Loop Capital Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $295.00 $305.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Royal Caribbean Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Royal Caribbean Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Royal Caribbean Gr's Background

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 67 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

A Deep Dive into Royal Caribbean Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Royal Caribbean Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.27% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, Royal Caribbean Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

