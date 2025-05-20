8 Analysts Assess Entegris: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Entegris ENTG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Entegris and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $104.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Highlighting a 13.59% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $121.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Entegris is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $102.00 $125.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $85.00 $90.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $117.00 $130.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $120.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $90.00 $115.00 Michael Harrison Seaport Global Lowers Buy $115.00 $150.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $130.00 $141.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Entegris. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Entegris. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Entegris compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Entegris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Entegris's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Entegris analyst ratings.

Get to Know Entegris Better

Entegris Inc is a supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's reportable segments include The Materials Solutions segment which provides materials-based solutions, such as chemical vapor and atomic layer deposition materials, chemical mechanical planarization slurries and pads, ion implantation specialty gases, formulated etch and clean materials, and other specialty materials. The Advanced Purity Solutions segment offers filtration, purification and contamination-control solutions that improve customers' yield, device reliability and cost by ensuring the purity of critical liquid chemistries and gases and the cleanliness of wafers and other substrates.

Financial Insights: Entegris

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Entegris's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Entegris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Entegris's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Entegris's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Entegris's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.08. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.