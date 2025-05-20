Breaking Down Home Depot: 17 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Home Depot HD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $429.88, a high estimate of $455.00, and a low estimate of $391.00. Highlighting a 3.79% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $446.82.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Home Depot is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $420.00 $445.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $393.00 $391.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $410.00 $470.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $410.00 $450.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $391.00 $437.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $418.00 $435.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $430.00 $465.00 Peter Benedict Baird Lowers Outperform $430.00 $440.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $435.00 $455.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $424.00 $431.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $440.00 $440.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $437.00 $467.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Home Depot. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Home Depot compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Home Depot's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Home Depot's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Home Depot: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Home Depot displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Home Depot's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Home Depot's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 48.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Home Depot's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.38, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

