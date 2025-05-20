Deep Dive Into Westlake Stock: Analyst Perspectives (26 Ratings)

Westlake WLK underwent analysis by 26 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 5 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $114.38, a high estimate of $166.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This current average has decreased by 14.74% from the previous average price target of $134.15.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Westlake's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $95.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $100.00 $105.00 Neel Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $122.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $96.00 $122.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $95.00 $130.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $82.00 $110.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $103.00 $125.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $95.00 $110.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $135.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $117.00 $132.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $103.00 $116.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $132.00 $155.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $110.00 $130.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $127.00 $144.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $105.00 $120.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $116.00 $130.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $166.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $120.00 $135.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $135.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $133.00 $147.00 Neel Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $122.00 $130.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $132.00 $157.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $166.00 $168.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $160.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $116.00 $134.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Westlake's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Westlake's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Westlake Better

Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers, and building products. Its Performance and Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe and fittings, and global compounds businesses.

Westlake: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Westlake's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Westlake's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westlake's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westlake's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, Westlake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

