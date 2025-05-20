Expert Outlook: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $53.86, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Experiencing a 7.01% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $57.92.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $64.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $45.00 - Joshua Smith Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $39.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $45.00 $47.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $47.00 $51.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $64.00 $67.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $45.00 $60.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019). Ionis and AstraZeneca launched polyneuropathy drug Wainua in 2024. Ionis received FDA approval in 2024 for Tryngolza for a rare high-triglyceride syndrome, marking its first independent launch.

Understanding the Numbers: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ionis Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -111.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -27.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.96, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

