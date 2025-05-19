Expert Outlook: WR Berkley Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of WR Berkley WRB during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $70.55, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Observing a 8.39% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $65.09.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of WR Berkley by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $75.00 $65.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $63.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $78.00 $73.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $65.00 $62.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $69.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $62.00 $52.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Hold $66.00 $57.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $62.00 $64.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $69.00 $70.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $68.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $74.00 $73.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to WR Berkley. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WR Berkley compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WR Berkley's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into WR Berkley's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind WR Berkley

W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily underwrite commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.

WR Berkley's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, WR Berkley showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.89% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WR Berkley's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): WR Berkley's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): WR Berkley's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: WR Berkley's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

